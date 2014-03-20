Move of the Week: Side Hip Drop and Kick

Get your heart pumping and your muscles burning with this dynamic move brought to you by celebrity trainer and fitness expert Tracy Anderson. The Side Hip Drop and Kick works your shoulders, upper back, core, glutes, and outer thighs.

How to do it: Start kneeling; reach your left hand to the floor so it's in line with your left knee. Place your right hand along your right leg. (Keep your chest up and left arm straight). Keeping your hips stacked, lower them to 6 inches off the floor. Push your hips back to the start position as you extend your right leg straight out to side. Keep your gaze down so that your neck stays in a neutral position. Do 30 to 40 reps.

