Move of the Week: Side Arm Push-Up

You've probably tried standard push-ups, but have you ever done a side arm push-up? Try our , from yoga and Pilates instructor Kristin McGee, which targets your triceps and also works your core and obliques.

Kristen explains how to do it: Lie down on your side and place your bottom hand on your ribs and your top hand on the ground in front of your shoulder. Press through your top arm to lift yourself up, squeezing your triceps muscle. Try to keep your shoulder down away from your ear. Do 8 to 12 reps on one arm and repeat on the other side. Do three sets total.

Try this move: