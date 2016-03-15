Move of the Week: Scale Pose

Scale pose is an effective move that targets and tones your abs. But it can be pretty challenging to conquer. Here, Health's resident yoga expert, Kristin McGee, demonstrates the best way for yogis of any level to master the pose.

RELATED: Yoga Poses That Boost Metabolism

Here’s how to do it: If you can, fold your legs into lotus position. Otherwise sit in a comfortable cross-legged position. Place your hands on the mat next to your hips. Hollow out your lower abdominals and use your pelvic floor muscles to lift your lower body off the mat. Hold for 3 breaths, then lower back down. Do 3 reps.

If you can't lift your entire lower body, keep your legs on the mat and lift your hips and buttocks for 3 breaths. Lower back down. Then lift your legs for 3 breaths and lower back down. Eventually you will be able lift both your hips and legs at the same time.

Trainer tip: To really reap the benefits of this pose, be sure to keep your abs hollowed out the entire time.

Meet Kristin McGee at the Health's Total Wellness Weekend at Canyon Ranch April 22-24. For details, go to Health.com/TotalWellness.