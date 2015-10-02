Move of the Week: Plyometric Side Lunge

Not everyone owns a home gym, so it can be difficult to get in cardio without leaving the house. If you don't have a treadmill or elliptical machine, try plyometrics (or jump training) to blast fat and rev up your heart rate at home, no equipment needed.

Watch Health‘s contributing fitness editor Kristin McGee demonstrate an exercise that will get you in shape anywhere.

Here’s how to do it: Stand with your feet about twice as wide as your shoulders, then jump your left leg to the left and bend your knee to come into a side lunge. At the same time, bring your right hand down to touch the floor in front of your body. Drive with your left foot to hop up, landing in a side lunge on your right side with your left hand touching the floor. Do this for 30-60 seconds.

Trainer tip: Remember to keep your chest high while you do this move, especially when you bring your hand to touch the ground in front of you.

