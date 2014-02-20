Move of the Week: Plank with Arm/Leg Lift

Shake up your traditional plank with this fun move of the week, created by celebrity trainer and fitness expert Tracy Anderson. In addition to targeting your core like a standard plank, this exercise activates the muscles in your upper back, chest, and glutes.

Anderson explains how to do it: Start in a plank with your legs slightly wider than hip-width. Lift your left arm out to the side while raising your right leg diagonally away from your body until both your arm and leg are higher than your back. Pulse up for 30 to 40 reps.

Tip: When you return to the plank position, try not to let everything fall to the ground. Control it on the way up and on the way down, ensuring a nice, even motion all the way through.



Try this move: Plank with Arm/Leg Lift