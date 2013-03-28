Move of the Week: On-the-Ball Plank

Tighten your core with this slimming ab exercise.

The On-the-Ball Plank moves uses a stability ball and can be done just about anywhere.

Planks are popular on-the-ground ab moves for a reason (they work!). Adding the stability ball forces you to keep your body balanced and flexed, adding a level of difficulty to the traditional plank.

To make it even harder, do 5 pushups in between each plank, which will work your arms, shoulders, back, and core.

How to do it: Place your shins and tops of your feet on a stability ball with your hands on the ground in plank position (shown). Engage your core, squeeze your butt muscles, and hold for 1 minute.

