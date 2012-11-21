Move of the Week: Medicine Ball Twists



Chris Fanning

Whittle your middle with this Move of the Week. If you don’t have a medicine ball, a light dumbbell will do as well, or if you’re really in a pinch, even some filled water bottles.

Your core is the focus of these Medicine Ball Twists. You'll work out your ab and back muscles as you lift your body into a modified V-formation and twist from side to side. You’ll definitely feel it with this multi-tasker.

Inner abdominals and those sometimes-hard-to-reach obliques are tag-teamed here, making your body work double duty for double the results.

How it works: Sit so thighs and upper torso form a V shape, with lower legs crossed and lifted. Hold a 5-pound medicine ball (or dumbbell) between both hands. Swivel left to right and back, bringing ball across body while maintaining the V shape. Do 3 sets of 15 reps 3–4 times a week.