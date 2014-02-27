Move of the Week: Lunging Twist with Dumbbells

Want a tighter butt? Try our Move of the Week, created by yoga and Pilates instructor Kristin McGee, which strengthens and tones your hips, thighs, and butt.

Kristen explains how to do it: Hold weights in both hands and come down into a squat. Step both feet back into a plank, then bring one foot forward into a lunge. Twist your torso toward your front leg as you row the weight up and press it overhead. Lower the weight back down then step or hop to switch legs. Drive through the heel of your front leg to use your hips and buttocks to initiate that quick change. Then twist and raise the other dumbbell. Repeat 12-15 times on each leg for a total of 2 to 3 sets.

