Move of the Week: Low-Belly Leg Reach

Want to learn a move that will totally chisel your lower abs? What about one you can do any time, anywhere? Introducing the low-belly leg reach—a simple yet effective exercise that tightens and tones the core. Learn how to execute this strengthening move with the help of Health’s resident fitness expert, Kristin McGee.

Here's how to do it: Lie on your back with hands behind head, knees bent to 90 degrees. Inhale as you lift your shoulders to crunch up; hold for 3-5 seconds. Extend your legs to 45 degrees and hold for 3-5 seconds. That's one rep. Do 10-15 reps, and aim for 2 sets.

Trainer tip: Focus on contracting your abs and keeping your back flat against the ground.

