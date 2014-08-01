Move of the Week: Leg Swing

This move from celebrity trainer and Health Contributing Fitness Editor Tracy Anderson targets your back, chest, arms, sides, glutes, and outer thighs.

Here's how to do it: Start on all fours with your hands in fists. Extend your right leg straight back, reaching your lower leg toward your left side. In one fluid motion, drop your left forearm to the ground and swing your right leg out to right side as your leg fully extends. Return to start. Do 30 to 40 reps, then switch legs.

Tip: Don't place entire body weight on or sink into the elbow.

