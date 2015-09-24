Move of the Week: Leg Drop

Need a tummy-toning move you can do anywhere? The leg drop is a great abdominal exercise that tones, tightens, and strengthens your core muscles so that you get a long, lean look. Plus, a strong core helps protect your back from injury. Let Health's contributing fitness editor Kristin McGee demonstrate how to perform this key move perfectly.

RELATED: 4 Weeks to Flat Abs

Here’s how to do it: Start on your back with your legs together and arms by your sides. Keeping your arms straight and feet flat, raise your legs so they are perpendicular to the ground. Lower your legs to the floor slowly while keeping your knees slightly bent. Hover your legs about an inch above the ground and hold, then raise your legs so they are back at 90 degrees and repeat.

Trainer tip: Throughout this move, engage your abs and keep your back pressed against the floor.

Try this move: Leg Drop

RELATED: Tummy-Toning Workouts