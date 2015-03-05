Move of the Week: Kneeling Side Leg Circles

Want to perk up a flat butt? Fitness expert Kristin McGee demonstrates an exercise in the video above that'll help give your booty a lift. And trust us, it's way harder than it looks.

Here's how to do it: Start kneeling on a mat. Place your right hand on the ground and your left hand on your hip, then extend your left leg straight out to the side at hip level. Make 15 small circles in a clockwise direction, then do 15 counterclockwise. Try to keep your hips steady throughout the exercise. Repeat on the other leg.

Try this move: