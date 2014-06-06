Move of the Week: Knee Lift With Reverse Row

Challenge your balance as you feel the burn in your arms and your butt with this exercise demonstrated by Alison Sweeney, host of The Biggest Loser. This move works your biceps, triceps, back, abs, and glutes.

Here's how to do it: Start on your hands and knees, with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips, holding a dumbbell in your right hand. Keeping your left knee bent, lift your left foot up and pull your right hand up toward your chest. Slowly lower back to start. Do 12 to 15 reps; repeat on other side.

Make it harder! Put a dumbbell in the crook of your knee for added resistance.

