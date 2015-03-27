Move of the Week: Kettlebell Swing

Not sure how to use a kettlebell? This is a great place to start. Fitness expert Kristin McGee demonstrates the kettlebell swing, which is the base of any kettlebell workout.

The first thing you should know is that your arms do not power this move—it's your hips, hamstrings, and butt that do most of the work.

Here's how to do it: Stand facing a kettlebell on the ground with your feet slightly wider than shoulder width apart and hold your spine straight. Lower into a half squat with your butt sticking out behind you and grab the kettlebell handle with both hands using a firm but relaxed grip. As you straighten your legs, push through your heels and explode your hips upward to swing the kettlebell to chest height. Return to your half squat as you swing the kettlebell back between your legs.

Try this move: