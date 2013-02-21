Move of the Week: Kettlebell Figure Eights

Kettlebells are popular pieces of workout gear, with many people using them both at home and at the gym. Why the love? Kettlebells have a convenient handle that makes them easier to grip than the traditional dumbbell. Available in varying weights, most exercises call for kettlebells in the 3 to 10 pound range.

Ashley Macha
February 21, 2013

Use these handy weights to do our Move of the Week, Kettlebell Figure Eights. This exercise works the butt, hamstrings, quads, lower back, and shoulders and can be done anywhere in just a few minutes.

How to do it:
Lower into a half-squat, holding a kettlebell in your right hand. Move it between your legs, pass it behind the left knee to the left hand, and come up out of the half-squat.

Circle the kettlebell around to the front; squat halfway down and pass it back between your legs, passing it behind the right knee to the right hand as you come up out of the squat. Continue circling in this pattern for a total of 15 reps. Do 3 sets.

For added difficulty, add a full squat in between each figure eight, for a total of 15 squats per set.

