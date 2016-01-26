Move of the Week: Jumping Jack Reach

Ready to mix up your ab routine? The Jumping Jack Reach is a challenging (and fun!) move that uses a stability ball to really work your core. Health’s contributing fitness editor Kristin McGee demonstrates how to bounce your way to a sculpted stomach, and boost your energy level in the process.

Here’s how to do it: Start by sitting with your feet together. As you bounce on the ball, hop your feet apart, then together, then apart again. Stand and reach your right hand over your head to the left. Sit down, hop your feet together and repeat the sequence on the other side. Complete four reps on each side.

Trainer tip: When you stand, use the hand that isn’t reaching overhead to keep the ball steady behind you.