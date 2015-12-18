Move of the Week: Hula Hoop Pump Ab Exercise

Hula-hoops aren’t just for kids—they’re actually great tools for toning your abs. So grab a hoop and watch Kristin McGee, Health’s resident fitness expert, demonstrate the best way to execute this exercise. Who knew working out your core could be so fun?

Here’s how to do it: Stand with your feet a little wider than hip width apart, get those abdominals in and up. Start out with 30 seconds and build up to a minute or as long as you possibly can.

Trainer tip: Don’t worry if you can’t get the movement perfectly right the first time you try—just practicing is going to work your abs.

