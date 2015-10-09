Move of the Week: Hip Bridge

Could your booty use a pick-me-up? Hip bridges are a super effective exercise that will tone your toosh in no time. Demonstrated here by Health's contributing fitness editor, Kristin McGee, this workout move is something you can add to your current routine, easy.

Here’s how to do it: Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet on the floor, and arms at your sides. Push through your heels to raise your butt off the ground, hold for a second then lower slowly. Repeat 15 times.

Trainer tip: Make sure your back forms a straight line from your knees to your shoulders.

