Move of the Week: Grand Plié With Kick

This move from celebrity trainer and fitness expert Tracy Anderson might be what your workout is missing. It targets a whopping EIGHT body parts including your back, chest, arms, abs, glutes, inner thighs, quads, and hamstrings. What are you waiting for?

Here's how to do it: Stand with heels together and toes pointed out. Lower hips down while allowing knees to open and heels to rise. Drop down to kneeling position. Place hands on the ground and extend right leg straight back, then lift. Perform entire movement in reverse. Do 30 to 40 reps, then switch legs.

