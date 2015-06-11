Move of the Week: Goblet Squat

Sick of regular old squats? Try goblet squats instead, demo-ed here by Health's contributing fitness editor Kristin McGee. While they will still slim and sculpt your glutes, quads, and core like the original version, the addition of a weight ups the degree of difficulty of this classic lower-body blaster. The result: sexy sculpted legs and a firmer tush.

Here's how to do it: Stand with feet a little wider than shoulder-width apart, toes slightly flared. Hold a kettlebell (or dumbbell) at chest height with elbows pointing down. Keeping back straight, shift weight into heels, bend knees, sit back, and lower body down until thighs are at least parallel to ground. Don't let your knees go past your toes. Drive through heels, straighten legs, and rise back to standing. This is one rep. Do 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Trainer tip: When choosing your weight, pick one that is heavy enough to make it difficult to complete the last rep or two in each set with proper form.

Try it: Goblet Squat