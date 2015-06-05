Move of the Week: Diagonal Burpee

Ah, burpees. Just hearing the word makes us want to crawl into a corner and cry. It’s one of those moves that, to be frank, suck. (For the uninitiated, think dropping down to a squat, kicking your legs back into a plank, bring your legs back in, and then standing back up. Now do that a million times, fast.)

As much as we hate them, though, there is no denying that burpees have plenty of good-for-you benefits. To jazz things up a bit, Health’s contributing fitness editor Kristin McGee offers up the Diagonal Burpee—a twist on the classic that works your core even more than the original. Plus, this do-anywhere bodyweight exercise revs up your ticker, torches major fat, and works every single muscle you've got.

Here’s how to do it: Squat and plant your hands on the ground. Kick your legs back and to the right to form a diagonal plank. Do one pushup. Hop your feet back to your hands and stand. On your next burpee, jump your legs to your left. Aim to do 10 of these (five on each side).

Trainer tip: If you’re struggling to complete the pushup on your toes, it’s okay to drop down to your knees.

Try it: Diagonal Burpee

