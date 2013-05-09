Move of the Week: Cross Crawl

This heart rate-boosting move is like doing the popular "bicycle" ab move, but standing up.

The Move of the Week, the Cross Crawl, is a great exercise to tone your abs and legs, and also gives your metabolism a boost from the cardio.

We love this move because it works for beginners and also those looking for more advanced exercise. Slow your pace and focus more on flexing your abs if you want an easier move, or increase your pace and add 5-pound dumbbells to each hand for added difficulty and muscle strengthening.

How to do it: Raise your arms, then lift your left knee and bring your right elbow down to meet it. Repeat on opposite side; alternate for 2 minutes, moving as quickly as possible. You’re done!

Try this move: Cross Crawl

