Move of the Week: Butt Blaster

Your buns will be seriously feeling the burn after trying this exercise from Health's Contributing Yoga and Wellness Editor Kristin McGee. In the three-part move she calls the Butt Blaster, the up-and-down motion of the dip is a like a single-leg squat, minus the pressure on your knees.

Here's how to do it: Lie on your back with your feet together. Squeeze your inner thighs and lift your hips up while engaging your glutes. Extend one leg out, then kick your leg upward and lower it. Do 8 kicks. Then extend your leg straight up, and dip your hips up and down 8 times.

Now, combine the kick and the dip. Kick your leg outward, lift it straight up, lower your hips down, and then press back up. Do that 8 times. Repeat the entire sequence on the other side.

