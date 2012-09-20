Move of the Week: Bridge Pose

When you think of a bridge, you likely picture iconic structures like those in San Francisco and Brooklyn. Take that idea of a solid form and use it to create your own bridge—with your body.

The Bridge Pose pops up in all sorts of techniques, from yoga to Pilates, to basic strength-and-conditioning routines, and it’s so universally used because it universally works!

It engages your quads, hamstrings, glutes, hips, and core all at once to create one long, straight line from your neck to your knees. Try not to arch your back too much, or extend your hips past your torso. Think of this move as an upside-down, slanted plank. The same concept is used here—you want a solid, flat body that’s completely aligned. With correct form, you'll avoid neck injuries and get the most bang for your exercise buck.

Here’s what to do: Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on a mat, hip-distance apart. Press down into your feet, and lift your hips and butt off the ground. Push your shoulders down away from your ears and interlace hands under your hips (or keep them flat on the floor at your sides).

Tighten hamstrings, butt, and core muscles, and hold for 5–8 breaths. Lower slowly to the ground, and repeat twice more.