Move of the Week: Boat Pose

Yogis know the road to a flatter belly is not paved with crunches. Nope, it's all about boat pose, a balancing move that seriously works your core. Watch Health's contributing fitness editor, Kristin McGee, demonstrate how to strengthen your back, abs, and legs with just one move.

Here’s how to do it: Sit up tall with your knees bent and your feet on the ground and hold your hands underneath your knees. Lean back and engage your core and lift your feet so that your shins are parallel to the floor. Hold this pose for a few breaths.

Trainer tip: To challenge yourself, straighten your legs and extend your arms and lift them straight above your head.

