Move of the Week: Boat Pose

The boat pose strengthens and challenges the stabilizing muscles in your core, making it one of the best yoga moves for flattening your belly. Health‘s Contributing Yoga and Wellness Editor Kristin McGee demonstrates it in the video above.

Here's how to do it: Sit with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Sit tall and lengthen your lower back as you lean your upper body back slightly. Scoop your lower abs in and lift your arms and float your legs up so your knees stay bent and your shins are parallel to the ground. If you’re feeling strong, extend your legs in front of you. For even more of a challenge, raise your arms overhead.

Hold for five to eight breaths, keeping shoulders relaxed, then return to start. Rest for one breath and lift again. Aim for three to five Boat Poses in a row and your core will get stronger—and your tummy slimmer.

Try this move: