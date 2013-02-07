Move of the Week: Bent-Over Row Shoulder Press

Although it might be cold out now, tank top season will be here before you know it.

That means it's the time to tone up your arms and shoulders, so you're ready to show them off at spring baseball games or picnics in the park.

Our Move of the Week, the Bent-Over Row Shoulder Press, will get your arms, shoulders, and back in tip-top shape in no time.

Bent-over rows can tone your back and arms, and even give the hamstrings a nice, resistant stretch. The shoulder press strengthens and defines the shoulders and arms.

How to do it:

Stand with knees slightly bent, holding a 5- to 8-pound weight in each hand, palms facing back. (It’s OK to start with lighter weights on these moves, if needed.) Tighten abs, then bend at the waist so your back is parallel to the floor and arms are hanging down.

Return to standing, bending elbows to bring weights up toward your chest; pause, then continue to lift weights overhead as you rise up on your toes. Return to starting position. Do 15 reps.

For added difficulty, squat down as you shoulder press up. Hold for two seconds, then come back up and bring the press down.

