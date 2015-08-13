Move of the Week: Alternating Jump Lunge

Don't have a gym membership? No worries, you don't need equipment to get a great workout. In fact, this single plyometric exercise will burn fat, tone your glutes and thighs, and get your heart rate up. Check out how it's done, demonstrated by Health's contributing editor, Kristin McGee.

Here’s how to do it: Start with your feet hip distance apart, extend your right foot forward about 2 feet and lower into a lunge. Drive your body off of the ground and switch the position of your legs in the air. You should land in a lunge with your left foot forward. Keep alternating sides as you repeat this exercise for 30 to 60 seconds.

Trainer tip: To prevent injury, don't let your knee go past your ankle.

