Move of the Day: Windshield Wiper

Bored with crunches? There's more than one way to shed the belly fat. In this video, our fitness and health expert Cynthia Sass, RD, demonstrates the Windshield Wiper, a classic move that tightens your midsection while strengthening your back and core.

Ashley Macha
September 23, 2013

Bored with crunches? There's more than one way to shed the belly fat.  (Check out 24 Fat-Burning Ab Exercises (No Crunches!), for more crunch-free moves.)

In this video, our fitness and health expert Cynthia Sass, RD, demonstrates the Windshield Wiper, a classic move that tightens your midsection while strengthening your back and core.

Try this move to mix up your abs workout and whittle your middle at the same time.

She recommends doing this move 5-8 times on each side.

