Move of the Day: Warrior III

Want to fight off cellulite? This yoga move is the perfect way to do it. It's a challenging pose that works the legs, butt, and core. Plus, we love that you can do it virtually anywhere that you can lay out a yoga mat.

How to do it: Stand with the feet together. Point your left toe behind you, and tip your weight forward onto the right leg. Continue lifting your left leg and dropping your head and torso until you are in a straight horizontal line from head to toe; hands at the sides. Ensure your left thigh, hip, and toes (pointed or flexed) stay facing downward.

Imagine balancing a tea cup on your lower back. Keep right kneecap lifted (not locked) and balance centered midfoot. Hold for 5 breaths, slowly return to standing, then switch legs and repeat.

Make it easier: If balancing on one leg is a challenge, reach out your arms to each side like airplane wings to help you maintain your balance. Or, place one hand on the back of a chair or reach out and touch a wall for added balance. The important thing is to keep your back flat and your body in a straight line.

Try this move: Warrior III

