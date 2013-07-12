Move of the Day: Triceps Down Dog

Need a fat blasting and energizing move to tone your triceps? This move will do the trick, as well as strengthen your core. Trainer Erin O’Brien, who created workouts for Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi’s DVD, Power Workout, shared this challenging move with Health.

How to do it: Begin in push-up stance with arms straight, elbows unlocked, feet shoulder-width apart, and hands directly under the shoulders. Bend the elbows to lower down without touching the floor, into plank position. Keep the elbows straight and in line with your back. Next, raise your hips up toward the ceiling as you push back into Down Dog position, pressing your heels into the floor. Then, return to the starting plank position.



Repeat this sequence 10 times.

