Move of the Day: The Skaters



You don’t have to own a skateboard—or even know how to ride one—to see toning results from our Move of the Week: Skaters.

This plyometric exercise strengthens your legs and glutes, while keeping your heart-rate up for a cardio boost.

The Skaters move, along with a complete plyometrics routine, can burn up to 350 calories in less than 30 minutes.

How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent. Hinge forward at the waist as you raise your left foot. Push off your right foot and explode toward the left, landing on your left foot with knees slightly bent; touch right toes to the ground behind your left foot. Push off your left foot and explode back toward the right, landing on your right foot with left toes touching behind it. Repeat, alternating sides.



Try this move: Skaters

Read more: