Move of the Day: Stir the Pot

Want strong, firm abs? Of course you do. Here's a great move to get you on your way to a sculpted six-pack. You'll need a stability ball to get started, and believe us, this move is harder than it sounds.

How to do it: Kneel in front of a stability ball with your forearms and elbows resting on top of the ball, hands clasped together. Roll the ball forward until your legs are extended and your body is in plank position, toes tucked under. Stack the shoulders directly above your elbows, chest lifted off the ball, and neck in line with your spine.

Engage your abs and make small circles to the right with your forearms, as if stirring a pot.

Do 15 reps, then repeat, making circles to the left. Do 3 sets.

