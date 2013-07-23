Move of the Day: Reverse Curls

Lose the arm jiggle and get strong, sexy arm muscles by doing this workout move from Leandro Carvalho's Brazilian UPPER Cuts class at Equinox Fitness in New York. It's a two-part move that works the triceps and you can do it just about anywhere. Grab two 5- to 8-pound dumbbells and get started!

How to do it: Begin by standing with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand in front of your thighs. Face the palms toward the body. Keep your wrists firm and straight and curl both hands up to your shoulders. Lower them back down to starting position to complete the rep.

Work up to 2 sets of 20 reps, and try to fit this move into your routine 2-3 times a week.

