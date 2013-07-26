Move of the Day: Plie with Lateral Fly

Pilates is a great way to tone your abs, and this move takes it a step further with the addition of dumbbells, so you also work your arms.

The workout move comes from Molly Sigman, who teaches the Pilates with Weights class at The Sports Club/LA–San Francisco. (For a full pilates workout, try our Mix-and-Match Pilates Moves for a Strong, Sleek Body.)

How to do it: Begin standing with feet about 4 feet apart; toes pointed out. With 5- to 8-pound dumbbells in each hand, hold the arms by your sides, palms facing out. Imagine sliding down a wall as you bend your knees deeply (knees should come over big and second toes) and raise your arms out to the sides at shoulder level in a straight line. Keep the head, shoulders, and hips straight and abs tightly engaged throughout the move. Return to starting position.

Repeat for 15 reps.

Try this move: Plie with lateral fly

Read more: