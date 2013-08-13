Move of the Day: One-Legged Plank

You can hold a plank position, sure, but have you tried a one-legged plank? This move accelerates your heart rate, tones your core, arms, and legs, and is a metabolism-booster, too.

Step up your workout a notch by taking your planks to the next fat-burning level!

How to do it: Get into a plank position on your mat. Keep your arms straight and abs engaged, while keeping the whole body in a straight line. Inhale and lower the hips while moving the torso forward so shoulders are over hands. Lift your right leg up and hold for one breath. Exhale and lower the leg. Raise your hips and return to starting position.

Repeat this move as many times as you can in 2 minutes, alternating legs.

