Move of the Day: Magic Yoga Pose for a Trim Tummy

This five-part move will help you achieve a trim and slim waist. Crunches only work on the top muscles of your core, but this move gets down to the deepest layer of muscles as well as the sides of your abdomen called obliques. Repeat this move at least 3 times a week for noticeable results.

How to do it: Begin by sitting on your mat with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Inhale and engage your abs as you lift your legs up—calves should be parallel to the mat with knees still bent. Tilt your torso back so it's about halfway between the floor and upright; balance on your sitting bones. (See top image)

Next, while maintaining your balance, exhale and extend your legs so your body forms a V with your arms reaching straight out.

Inhale as you lower both your upper and lower body slowly toward the floor; pause with torso and legs still slightly lifted.

Exhale as you lower your upper body down to the floor and raise your legs straight up so your feet point toward the ceiling (your body should form a 90-degree angle). Continue engaging your core.

Inhale as you bend your knees and hug them to your chest. Exhale as you rock back up to sitting with knees still bent, feet on the floor.

That's one rep. Rest for a few seconds, lying flat on the floor with your hands on your stomach before repeating the series 3-5 times.

Try this move: Magic Yoga Pose for a Trim Tummy

Read more: