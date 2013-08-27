Move of the Day: Leg Drop

This stability ball move works your abs better than crunches, and is part of our Triple Your Calorie Burn workout. The Leg Drop works your rectus abdominis (the paired muscle that gives you a stellar six pack!) as well as the lower abs. It's not too late to show off your bikini body this summer, so try this proven move to get ready for the weekend.

How to do it: Lie on your back with your arms by your sides, palms down, and legs straight with a stability ball between your lower legs. Tighten your abs and lift up your legs, bringing the stability ball directly over the hips. Keep the lower back pressed firmly into floor and slowly lower the legs toward the floor. Try your hardest to make sure the legs don't touch the floor before your repeat the move.

Do 3 sets of 15 reps.

