Move of the Day: Flare Curl

Want toned arms like a celebrity? Hollywood trainer Steve Zim, who has worked with celebs like Jessica Biel, shared this bicep-builder with us. Do it three times a week, and consider pairing it with the rest of Zim's A-list arm routine.

How to do it: Begin by standing with feet about hip-width apart while holding a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand. Allow your arms to slightly bend and go out to the side, palms facing up, (as seen in picture A). Next, curl both hands up until your arms form 45-degree angles, (as seen in picture B). Keep your hands about a foot from the sides of your shoulders. To finish the first rep, lower your arms to starting position. Continue for 3 sets of 15 reps each.

Trainer tip: Keep your elbows immobile during the entirety of the exercise.

Try this move: Flare Curl

