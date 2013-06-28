Move of the Day: Crab Sit With Dip

Want to get rid of the arm jiggle? We have the move you're looking for, and all you need is a mat or towel to do it. This move is from Leandro Carvalho's Brazilian UPPER Cuts class at Equinox Fitness in New York. Do it 2-3 times a week and that dreaded jiggle will begin to melt away.

How to do it: Begin sitting with your legs bent and feet shoulder-width apart on the mat in front of you. Place your hands on the mat behind you, with fingers facing forward directly beneath your shoulders. Extend your arms to raise your hips as far as you can off the mat. Make sure not to lock your elbows.

Next, while keeping your butt slightly off the mat, bend your arms, pointing your elbows behind you. Extend your arms to complete the rep. Tip: make sure the movement comes from your arms, not your hips.

Work up to 2 sets of 24 reps.

