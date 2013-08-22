Move of the Day: Clean Sweep Lunges

Don't you love the burning feeling pulsing through your legs the day after you do lunges? This two-part lunge works the hamstrings, butt, and thighs. It's part of our Reinvent Your Rear workout so you can opt to do the move alone, or couple it with the rest of our proven routine.

How to do it: Begin standing with feet together and the right foot on a towel. Bend the left knee to a 90 degree angle, and slide the right leg back into a shallow lunge. Sweep the right leg to the left across the body behind you and make sure to keep the toes on the floor.

Next, sweep the leg right. Lift the left foot a few inches off floor, then lower it again and sweep back to the center. Return to starting position.

Do 12–15 reps, then switch sides and repeat.

Trainer tip: To up the challenge, hold a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand.

