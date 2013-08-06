Move of the Day: Chair Pose

This move targets your butt and thighs quickly and effectively! The chair pose requires no equipment, and can be done virtually anywhere. It's not too late to tone up for summer, so try this yoga move and reap the benefits.

How to do it: Start in plank position: on your mat with the hands at your sides, palms flat on the floor supporting your body, while the rest of your body lifts off the mat and into a straight line. The balls of your feet digging into the ground will also lend support to the body. From plank position, inhale while stepping your right and then left foot forward. Slowly rise halfway up, lifting your chest and bringing the arms overhead. Sink back into your hips (be sure to keep your knees behind your toes), as if sitting down in a chair (as seen in the photo above). Maintain a straight back, engage the core, and tuck your tailbone.

Hold for 10 breaths, or as long as you comfortably can.

Try this move: Chair Pose



