Move of the Day: Bounce and Burn

All you need to do this fat-burning move is a tennis ball and a sturdy wall. Handball is a fun and effective way to get a great workout. You can play outdoors or even indoors if you have a large enough area.

How to do it: Bounce your tennis ball against any wall (the side of your house, a wall in your basement, a racquet ball wall at a local school); as it returns, give the ball a strong smack with your open hand. Aim to keep the ball moving for 30 seconds, and repeat three times.

The more you run after the ball, the more calories you'll burn. Try this move with friends and get a handball tournament going. In addition to getting a great workout, this move will improve your hand-eye coordination.

Try this move: Bounce and Burn

