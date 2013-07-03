Move of the Day: Biceps With Front Balance

This killer move from Molly Sigman’s Pilates with Weights class at The Sports Club/LA–San Francisco, mixes ab tightening Pilates with the muscle-toning of weight-training. The result, a sleek, strong beach-ready body. This move is challenging, so if you find it to be too hard, try this Balance with Curl and Press move.

How to do it: On a mat, stand with arms at your side, heels together and toes turned out making a "V" shape. With 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand (palms forward), shift your weight to your left leg as you point your right toe and bring up your right leg until your toe is resting at the height of your knee. Your lifted leg should be open-facing (as seen in left photo). Simultaneously bend your elbows (with weights in hand) to bring your forearms parallel to the floor, as if holding a tray. Keep your elbows bent slightly and press into your left foot as you reach your right leg out with toes pointed. Lift the dumbbells to head height with palms facing up and then return to the previous position.

Do 10 reps, before switching sides to repeat.

Try this move: Biceps with front balance

