Watch Denise and Katie Austin Take Our Mother-Daughter Q & A Challenge

Is there a cuter mother-daughter pair than fitness influencers Denise and Katie Austin? We think not. With decades of instructing experience under her belt, Denise brought Katie up to love exercise. And her mini-me is doing big things with her own passion for fitness. Katie has created in-home workout guides called Get Fit With Katie, and has racked up more than 94,000 followers on her health-focused Instagram account.

But we love it best when Denise and Katie come together, which is why we invited them to our studio to do a special mama-daughter challenge just in time for Mother’s Day.

The game went a little something like this: We asked Katie to answer questions about Denise (on her own), then had Denise answer them too (on her own). We also figured it’d be fun to keep score the whole time, because why not?

We queried Katie about her mom’s favorite food and the song she loves to sweat to most. Also asked: “What part of her body is Denise most proud of?” Even tougher, “What part of your body does Mom love most?”

We’ll admit, the questions got tough (See: Katie’s final scorecard). But some of the answers we caught on film made us melt a little bit.

RELATED: 16 Delicious Brunch Recipes for Mother’s Day

Take Katie’s reply when we asked her, “What’s the healthiest thing about your mom?” Answer: Her positivity. “I remember growing up, when my sister and I would come home from school and some girl would be mean, [my mom would] say, ‘Well, see it from her side.’”

Katie’s final answer echoes how many of us feel about our own moms. Plain and simple: “I don’t know where I’d be without her,” admits Katie. Cue the (happy) tears.