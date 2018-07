The 50 Most Gorgeous Running Races in America, State by State

Running is always better with a view. That’s why we rounded up the most scenic races in every state—from roads to trails, cities to country, mountains to prairies, and 5Ks to ultramarathons, these events all promise well organized and extremely rewarding courses, with new sights to delight your mind (and distract your tired muscles) every mile.

Unless otherwise noted, the cities listed here are the races’ starting locations. Some events may already be sold out for their next running, so check their websites for up-to-date details. Then, book your travel and start training, because these 50 runs are definitely worth the trip.