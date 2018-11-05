5 Reasons Mornings Are the Best Time to Work Out

Hotly debated fitness topics are in no short supply: yoga vs. pilates, cardio vs. strength training, and the treadmill vs. outdoor running. But no dispute is as polarizing as the one surrounding morning vs. evening workouts.

Of course, the absolute best time to work out is whenever gym time meshes with your schedule so actually show up on the regular. If you can only squeeze in a jog or yoga flow late at night, it's smarter to do that then skip it altogether, exercise physiologists and trainers say.

But starting the day with a heart-pumping sweat session does come with indisputable health benefits. And now that daylight saving time has ended, mornings are brighter, so getting out of bed and into your workout leggings isn't as hard as you might think. Let us make the case with these five science-backed reasons to start setting your alarm a little bit earlier.

You’ll make better wellness choices all day

“When you start the day working on your health, you'll strive to maintain that healthiness," explains Zack Daley, training manager at Crunch and head coach at Tone House in New York City.

Think about it: When you're proud of yourself for killing it at your 8 a.m. class, you won't want to ruin that healthy high by gorging on breakfast donuts, right? Instead, you'll likely try to keep that awesome feeling going by skipping the pastries, taking the stairs to get to your office, and indulging in a grain bowl at lunch rather than the taco Tuesday special. All of these little moves add up to a healthier you.

You’ll sleep like Sleeping Beauty

According to the National Sleep Foundation (NSF), people who hit the treadmill at 7 a.m. sleep longer, experience deeper sleep cycles, and spend 75% more time in the most reparative stages of slumber than those who exercise at later times in the day. THe NSF also notes that those who sweat at night tend to have more trouble catching shuteye, possibly because working out raises your body temperature, which is a known sleep saboteur.

Anecdotally, Daley believes this to be true: “I find that when I work out early, I am able to get to bed easier at night. But when I work out later at night, my adrenaline is still going from my late night workout.”

You might lower your blood pressure

People with high blood pressure, aka hypertension, often need medications to control this dangerous condition. But lifestyle changes—such as morning exercise—may help. In one study published in the Journal of Vascular Health and Risk Management, researchers had participants exercise at three different times of day: 7 a.m., 11 a.m., and 7 p.m.

Those who worked out early in the morning reduced their post-workout blood pressure by 10%. That dip continued all day and lowered even more at night, the researchers concluded. (The study subjects who worked out at 7 a.m. also slept better and had longer sleep cycles compared to their later-workout counterparts.)

You'll get a mood boost to help tackle the workday

“Working out gives you that boost of endorphins, which are basically natural painkillers for the body,” says Katherine (KG) Gundling, trainer at ‪ICE NYC‬. If your brain gets that endorphin bath early in the morning, you'll start your day feeling more optimistic and less susceptible to stress and anxiety, setting you up for a positive, productive workday. “You’ll also get a feeling of accomplishment knowing that you’ve made time for yourself first thing and have made your mental health a priority,” says Gundling.

You’ll have the rest of the afternoon and evening free

In a perfect world, you would look forward to your regular date with the elliptical machine with pure, unbridled enthusiasm. But sometimes going to the gym is the last thing you want to do; it feels like a chore or a time suck, or the weather is terrible and you just want to go home and watch a Housewives marathon. Make it there early in the day, however, and you get your sweat session out of the way, so you won't nag yourself about it later.

“Especially if you have a busy schedule, working out in the morning can be the best way to plan and ensure that your workout doesn’t get pushed to the side at the end of a long day,” says Gundling. “If you’ve worked out in the morning, you don’t have to choose between exercise and happy hour or exercise and dinner with friends, so it’s easier to make it a habit.”

