In a perfect world, you’d have unlimited time every day to work out—with plenty of time left over to shower and sip a smoothie afterward. In reality, you’re lucky if you can even make it to the gym, and even model Molly Simms, 46, knows that struggle.

Her solution? Quick 20-minute circuit routine, which she shared on her Instagram page Wednesday night. "On good days, workout. On bad days, workout harder,” she captioned the of herself crushing at what looks like her home gym. “Today’s circuit is what I do when I just have 20 minutes with @lauralizkeller [Simms' personal trainer] to get it in and still break a sweat!”

Simms' entire workout is made up of seven moves, according to her instagram—and in seven different slides, she shows herself demonstrating them. Here's what her 20-minute circuit workout looks like, doing each move for 45 seconds, and repeating the circuit two to three times:

Jumping jacks

Modified pushups

Tricep dips

Squat jumps

Leg raises

Burpees

Lateral bend and hold (squeezing abs)

But Simms doesn't stop there—throughout the entire workout, she wrote that she ankle and wrist weights, though she doesn't say exactly how heavy. In her caption, Simms also called out athleisure brand Nylora, who makes her (super-cute) workout set.

As far a Simms' workout routine goes, it's actually really smart to do circuit training when you’re pressed for time, says Albert Matheny, RD, CSCS, of SoHo Strength Lab and Promix Nutrition. “If your goal is to burn calories and wear yourself out during a workout, circuit training is a really efficient way to do that,” he says. Circuit training is also great because it allows you to move on to work other body parts when one area gets fatigued, he says. “As you’re resting one muscle group, you can start working another group,” Matheny says.

While Matheny says you can “make a circuit training workout out of anything,” he says it’s ultimately best to transition from focusing on one area of your body to another to give certain body parts time to recover in between—and to help you ultimately go harder. “Go from lower body to upper body to total body exercises,” Matheny advises. “It’s really efficient.” Yup, even if you only have 20 minutes, like Simms.

