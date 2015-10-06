Misty Copeland's Latest Performance Will Leave You Speechless

What can we say, we will never get tired of watching Misty Copeland.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert swapped comedy for class last night when the history-making ballerina and world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma stopped by. The duo teamed up for a performance of “Courante” from Bach’s Cell Suite No. 2.

Dancing across the stage in a bright red leotard, Copeland once again reminds us of her power, bringing to mind something she told us last time we caught up with her: "I think it’s about time that ballet is recognized within the world. It is not just a niche art form. It is athletic, it is an art and we are athletes and actors; we are all of these things."

A documentary about Copeland's life called A Ballerina's Tale comes out next Wednesday, Oct. 14th.

