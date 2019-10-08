This Full-Body Resistance Band Workout Only Takes 15 Minutes

The mini resistance band doesn’t get nearly enough credit. But this small, portable piece of elastic is mightier than you think, providing external tension on your muscles to make them (and you!) work harder. And according to Le Sweat founder Charlee Atkins, who designed this six-move circuit, it’s not only great for total-body toning but it “also adds more variety to workouts than traditional bodyweight exercises provide.” Bonus: It’s beginner-friendly, too!

1. Do each exercise for 40 seconds back-to-back without rest.

2. Complete 3 total sets, resting for 60 seconds between each.

3. Aim to do the circuit 3–5 times a week

Supine extension

Lie faceup with a mini resistance band around the arches of the feet, and knees bent at 90 degrees. Lift head and shoulders, and place hands lightly on the back of your head (A). Extend left leg straight out; left heel should be about one inch above the ground (B). Hold for one breath. Bring left leg back in and then extend right leg straight out; continue alternating.

Band deadlift

Place a mini resistance band underneath the ball of the right foot, holding the opposite end in both hands. With a slight bend in knees, hinge at hips, lowering torso until hands are at or below knees (A). With control, rise to standing (B). Lower back to “A,” and repeat.

Push-up + superwoman

With a mini resistance band around the ankles, get into a high plank with feet hip-width apart and hands directly underneath shoulders (A). Keeping elbows in, lower down to ground (B). Extend arms straight out; then squeeze glutes to lift chest and thighs off ground (C). Lower back to ground; then push back up to “A.” Repeat sequence.

Squat-pulse combo

Place a mini resistance band just below the knees, and stand tall with feet shoulder-width apart. Push hips back, bend knees, and lower down into a squat with hands clasped and extended in front of your chest (A). Step the right foot out to the right side (B), and then back in to “A.” Maintaining position, repeat movement with the left foot (C). Rise back to standing; repeat sequence.

Half-kneeling pull-down

Place a mini resistance band around wrists. Kneel on right knee with left knee up and left foot planted. Extend arms straight up, palms facing for- ward (A). Keeping elbows close to body, pull arms straight down to the base of the ribs while simultaneously pulling the band apart (B). Return to “A,” and repeat.

Sit-up + row

Lie faceup with knees bent, feet flat on ground, and arms extended straight up with a mini resistance band around thumbs (A). Keeping arms extended, raise torso to come into a V (B). Pull right elbow down and back until wrist is at your ribs (C). Return right arm to full extension; repeat on left side. Lower back to “A”; repeat move.

